Biden will make White House visitor logs public

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Biden-Harris administration plans to release White House visitor logs once the president-elect takes office, transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said Friday.
Why it matters: President Trump's White House kept visitor logs to core offices private, a move that was heavily criticized and faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. Biden's decision is a return to the policy held during the Obama administration, which archived and released its logs, per Politico.
What she's saying: "For the sake of clarity — The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs," Psaki tweeted.
- Of note: "Also true that visitors will be limited for some time because safety during the pandemic is top priority," she added, referring to the new administration's COVID precautions.