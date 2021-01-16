Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden will make White House visitor logs public

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden-Harris administration plans to release White House visitor logs once the president-elect takes office, transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said Friday.

Why it matters: President Trump's White House kept visitor logs to core offices private, a move that was heavily criticized and faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. Biden's decision is a return to the policy held during the Obama administration, which archived and released its logs, per Politico.

What she's saying: "For the sake of clarity — The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs," Psaki tweeted.

  • Of note: "Also true that visitors will be limited for some time because safety during the pandemic is top priority," she added, referring to the new administration's COVID precautions.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Anita Dunn to join Biden White House as senior adviser

Anita Dunn speak onstage at 'Women Rule: The L.A. Summit' at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Veteran communications and campaign strategist Anita Dunn will join Joe Biden's White House on a temporary basis, helping him to advance his opening agenda from inside the West Wing, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

The big picture: Dunn, a former communications director to President Barack Obama, took on an expanded role in Biden's campaign when it faltered last winter, helping guide it through a party nomination and general election victory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow says he's "very disappointed" in Trump's treatment of Pence

Larry Kudlow. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow criticized President Trump’s response to last week's U.S. Capitol siege and his treatment of Vice President Mike Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The big picture: Trump has lost support from a number of top aides and allies since a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths. Kudlow is the latest to publicly speak out against the president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech scrambles to derail inauguration threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tech companies are sharing more information with law enforcement in a frantic effort to prevent violence around the inauguration, after the government was caught flat-footed by the Capitol siege.

Between the lines: Tech knows it will be held accountable for any further violence that turns out to have been planned online if it doesn't act to stop it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

