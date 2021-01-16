Biden will make White House visitor logs public

The Biden-Harris administration plans to release White House visitor logs once the president-elect takes office, transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said Friday.

Why it matters: President Trump's White House kept visitor logs to core offices private, a move that was heavily criticized and faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. Biden's decision is a return to the policy held during the Obama administration, which archived and released its logs, per Politico.

What she's saying: "For the sake of clarity — The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs," Psaki tweeted.