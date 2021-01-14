Biden unveils picks to staff White House climate office

Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday rolled out a team of top White House climate aides.

Why it matters: The crew staffing the new White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy will help oversee what the incoming administration says will be an aggressive, government-wide approach to the topic.

Driving the news: The choices include...

Maggie Thomas, a climate adviser on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, will be the new office's chief of staff.

Quick take: The choice will please progressive activists, who were fans of Inslee's expansive platform during his climate-focused primary campaign.

Sonia Aggarwal will be senior adviser for climate policy and innovation. She's a co-founder and VP of the research firm Energy Innovation.

David Hayes, a top Interior Department official in the Obama years, will be special assistant to the president for climate policy. He's coming from a climate-focused center at NYU law school.

Jahi Wise will be senior adviser for climate policy and finance. He's coming from his role as policy director for the Coalition for Green Capital.

Cecilia Martinez will be senior director for environmental justice at the White House Council on Environmental Quality.