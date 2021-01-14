Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden unveils picks to staff White House climate office

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday rolled out a team of top White House climate aides.

Why it matters: The crew staffing the new White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy will help oversee what the incoming administration says will be an aggressive, government-wide approach to the topic.

Driving the news: The choices include...

Maggie Thomas, a climate adviser on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, will be the new office's chief of staff.

  • Quick take: The choice will please progressive activists, who were fans of Inslee's expansive platform during his climate-focused primary campaign.

Sonia Aggarwal will be senior adviser for climate policy and innovation. She's a co-founder and VP of the research firm Energy Innovation.

David Hayes, a top Interior Department official in the Obama years, will be special assistant to the president for climate policy. He's coming from a climate-focused center at NYU law school.

Jahi Wise will be senior adviser for climate policy and finance. He's coming from his role as policy director for the Coalition for Green Capital.

Cecilia Martinez will be senior director for environmental justice at the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

  • She's coming from her role as co-founder and executive director at the Center for Earth, Energy, and Democracy.

Orion Rummler
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps ex-UN ambassador Samantha Power to lead USAID

Samantha Power at the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Why it matters: Biden's decision to bring Power, another veteran of the Obama years, into the administration is a reflection of his intent to revitalize foreign assistance as an instrument of soft power and to achieve humanitarian goals, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Venture capital's record-smashing year

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Just weeks into the pandemic, we reported that venture capitalists were still doing deals, even though their offices were closed and their flights were canceled. But we didn't quite foresee the WFH gusto.

Driving the news: U.S.-based venture capital hit an all-time record in 2020.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment filings explode again as pandemic slams job market

Volunteers distribute meals at a food bank in Pennsylvania last month. (Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

More than 1.4 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week — a figure that includes first-time filings for regular state unemployment and another program for non-traditional workers.

Why it matters: It’s another surge in the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, an additional sign the labor market is facing more strain as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

