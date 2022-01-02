Biden assures Ukraine that U.S. will "respond decisively" if Russia invades

Sign up for our daily briefing
Biden holds a call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Dec. 9. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Biden assured President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call Sunday that the U.S. and its allies will "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Why it matters: The call is the latest communication between the two leaders ahead of a series of diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow this month addressing Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine.
Driving the news: With Russia moving nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, U.S. and European allies have been working to avert a potential large-scale invasion early this year.
What they're saying: "President Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of 'nothing about you without you,'" Psaki noted.
- Biden also "reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and expressed support for confidence-building measures to reduce tensions in Donbas, Psaki added.
The big picture: The U.S. and Russia agreed last week to hold bilateral talks on Jan. 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Jan. 13.
- During a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 30, Biden laid out "two paths" for how the crisis in Ukraine could play out, either via diplomacy or deterrence.
- During a call with Zelensky in early December, Biden "made very clear that one nation can't force another nation to change its borders."
