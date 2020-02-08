Biden rips Trump for kicking Vindman out of White House

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump for firing former National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump during the House impeachment investigation, and giving conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh the nation's highest civilian honor during Tuesday's State of the Union.

What Biden is saying: "Lieutenant Colonel Vindman got kicked out of the White House today. He should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not rush Limbaugh. I think we should all stand now and give Col. Vindman a show of support. Get up there...That's who we are. We are not what Trump is."

Watch Biden call for a standing ovation for Vindman:

Go deeper...Biden on Limbaugh Medal of Freedom: He doesn't understand American decency