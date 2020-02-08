21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rips Trump for kicking Vindman out of White House

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump for firing former National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump during the House impeachment investigation, and giving conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh the nation's highest civilian honor during Tuesday's State of the Union.

What Biden is saying:  "Lieutenant Colonel Vindman got kicked out of the White House today. He should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not rush Limbaugh. I think we should all stand now and give Col. Vindman a show of support. Get up there...That's who we are. We are not what Trump is."

Watch Biden call for a standing ovation for Vindman:

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Trump retweets congressman calling for Alexander Vindman's firing

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump retweeted a statement from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) calling for the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Friday as part of a larger tweetstorm against the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert.

Why it matters: With the retweet, the president is publicly endorsing the idea of removing a key national security official that testified during the House impeachment inquiry — a move that he has privately pushed for in recent days, per the Washington Post.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Alexander Vindman "escorted" from White House, lawyer says

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Photo: Barcroft Media / Contributor

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key national security official who testified during the House impeachment inquiry, has been "escorted" from the White House, according to a statement from his lawyer.

Why it matters: Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee that President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which he listened in on — was "improper."

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Biden on Limbaugh Medal of Freedom: He doesn't understand American decency

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden reacted at a CNN town hall on Wednesday evening about talk show host Rush Limbaugh receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom at Tuesday's State of the Union, stating: "I don't think he understands the American code of decency and honor."

Why it matters: Biden received a Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor — from President Obama in 2017. Limbaugh accepted the award Tuesday, just one day after he announced he'd been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will be seeking treatment.

Feb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy