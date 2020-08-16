31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more "against" Trump than "for" Biden

Photos: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

58% of registered voters who support Joe Biden in the 2020 election say their vote is more in opposition to President Trump than in support of Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has long insisted that the president's supporters are far more enthusiastic than Biden's, and that this will manifest in higher turnout during the election. Nearly three-quarters of Trump's supporters say their vote is more in support of the president than against Biden.

Yes, but: Biden overall maintains an 8-point lead in FiveThirtyEight's average of national polls, including a 50%-41% lead in the WSJ/NBC News poll.

By the numbers: 39% of respondents said they had positive views of Joe Biden's new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, while 35% said they viewed her negatively. Her net approval of +4 is higher than that of Vice President Mike Pence (-5), Biden (-6) and Trump (-12).

  • The poll indicates Harris is more popular among women and voters of color. 45% of both groups said they view the senator positively, while men and white voters were less likely to have positive views on Harris, at 32% and 36% respectively.
  • A separate ABC News/Washington Post poll out Sunday finds that 54% of Americans approves of Biden's choice of Harris as his running mate, including 25% of Republicans, while 29% of Americans disapprove.

The big picture: Trump's approval rating in the WSJ/NBC News poll increased 2 points since July to 44%. But 53% of respondents still disapprove of his performance and 58% disapprove of his handling of the pandemic.

Methodologies: The WSJ/NBC News poll was conducted Aug. 9-12 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.27% for the full sample of 900 registered voters. The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted Aug. 12-15 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 for a random national sample of 1,001 adults.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight model gives Trump 27% chance of re-election

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that his forecast for the 2020 election finds that President Trump currently has a 27% chance of defeating Joe Biden.

The big picture: Biden has an 8.7-point lead on President Trump in FiveThirtyEight's average of national polls. The president has seen his poll numbers tank since the coronavirus pandemic began, and as Americans took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in cities around the country.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tweets condolences to Trump after brother's death

Donald Trump hugging his brother Robert in 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden tweeted his condolences to President Trump on Sunday, a day after the White House announced that his brother, Robert Trump, had died at 71.

Why it matters: Biden's experience losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, as well as his son Beau in 2015, have helped shape his political persona. The president said of Robert Trump in a statement on Saturday: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't pursue Kamala Harris birth smear

Trump speaking on Aug. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Saturday his presidential campaign will "not be pursuing" a baseless claim that Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, may be ineligible to serve as vice president because both her parents were not naturalized citizens at her birth.

Why it matters: Harris was born in Oakland, California. She is an American citizen and is eligible for the office. Critics, including some Republicans, denounced an op-ed published by Newsweek this week as a new attempt at "birtherism" — the conspiracy theory that President Obama was not actually born in the U.S. — targeting the first woman of color on a presidential ticket.

