Poll: Biden leads Trump as most voters know about Reade allegation

Joe Biden leads President Trump among registered voters by nine points (50% to 41%), even as most voters (86%) say they're aware of a 1993 sexual assault allegation by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, per a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

By the numbers: 37% of those surveyed said they believed that Reade's allegation against Biden was probably true, while 32% said it probably isn't true — though those feelings split largely along partisan lines.

  • 50% of Republicans believed the allegation is probably true, while 17% don't. Meanwhile, 55% of Democrats believe it's not true, while only 20% believe it probably is.
  • 32% of those who believe the allegation is probably true still back Biden, compared to 59% who support Trump.
  • Biden has firmly denied Reade's allegation, saying last week that it "never happened."

Why it matters: Biden's lead over Trump despite wide knowledge of the Reade allegation, plus his big net favorability among Democrats (+66), indicates that his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee remains solid.

  • It's also noteworthy that he retains a higher net favorability with women (+8) than men (-15) despite the allegation.

Methodology: The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from April 30 to May 4, with 808 adults in the U.S. The results in this release are based on 739 registered voters and have a +/- 3.6 percentage point sampling margin of error. 

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

