More Democratic lawmakers are speaking out against President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary, citing the long-running precedent of the National Security Act, which requires civilian control at the Pentagon.

The big picture : Traditional Biden allies have put his team on notice that Austin is not guaranteed the congressional waiver that he needs to serve, since he hasn't been retired from active duty for the requisite seven years.

Biden's administration would be the second to forgo civilian control of the Defense Department, after President Trump selected Gen. James Mattis to lead the Pentagon in 2017.

Jen Psaki, Biden's future press secretary, wrote a series of tweets in defense of Austin's nomination on Tuesday evening, after some Democratic lawmakers had spoken out. She insisted that both Biden and Austin "believe in strong and empowered civilian voices" shaping Pentagon policy alongside military leaders.

What they're saying:

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement: "I think the burden of proof is on the administration and it also comes down ultimately to the quality of the nominee."

Reed voted reluctantly in favor of granting Mattis a waiver in 2017 and said he would oppose waivers for future nominees.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) , an Iraq War veteran, called Austin an "excellent" and "very capable" candidate, but told MSNBC on Wednesday, "I will not vote for the waiver. I believe very strongly there needs to be civilian control, civilian oversight of the military."

The other side: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who voted against Mattis' waiver in 2017, told NBC's Katy Tur on Tuesday that his inclination is to support a waiver for Austin to take on the role.