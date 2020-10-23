42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump's "socialist" attack: "He thinks he's running against somebody else"

"He's a very confused guy," Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate on Thursday after President Trump cited Sen. Bernie Sanders' attempt to make single-payer health care work in Vermont. "He thinks he's running against somebody else"

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has sought to paint Biden as an empty vessel for radical socialism, despite the former vice president's more moderate positions compared to candidates he ran against in the Democratic primary. Biden said the public health insurance option in his plan is not an example of socialized medicine, but is meant to ensure that Americans "have the right to have affordable health care."

What they're saying:

BIDEN: "People deserve to have affordable health care, period. Period, period period. And the Biden care proposal will provide for that, lower premiums. It's going to cost $750 billion over ten years to do it, and they're going to have lower premiums. You can buy into better plans, cheaper plans, lower your premiums. Deal with unexpected billing and have your drug prices drop significantly. He keeps talking about it — he hasn't done a thing for anybody on health care, not a thing.
TRUMP: "When he says public option he's talking about socialized medicine and health care. When he talks about a public option, he's talking about destroying your Medicare, and destroying your Social Security. And this whole country will come down. Bernie Sanders tried it in his state. He tried it in his state. His governor was a very liberal governor. They wanted to make it work. It was impossible to work. It doesn't work.
BIDEN "He's a very confused guy. He thinks he's running against somebody else. He's running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagree with them. Joe Biden, he's running against."

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The final debate

Trump and Biden at the first debate. Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Image

Watch for President Trump to address Joe Biden as “the big guy” or “the chairman” at tonight's debate as a way of dramatizing the Hunter Biden emails. Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski is expected to be a Trump debate guest.

The big picture: Trump's advisers universally view the first debate as a catastrophe — evidenced by a sharp plunge in Trump’s public and (more convincingly for them) private polling immediately following the debate.

Oct 21, 2020 - Health

Joe Biden's big lead on health care issues

Reproduced from a Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Health care has fragmented into multiple issues in this campaign cycle, and Joe Biden leads President Trump on almost all of them, according to our KFF polling.

The big picture: Biden’s commanding leads on protecting people with pre-existing conditions and managing the coronavirus outbreak suggest that Trump’s record and rhetoric on those issues, while popular with his base, may have backfired with the electorate generally.

Updated Oct 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden has huge cash advantage over Trump as Election Day nears

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Wilmington, Del., on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had $177.3 million in the bank at the end of September, per the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Why it matters: President Trump's re-election campaign reported having $63.1 million in the bank at the end of last month, as campaigning enters the final stretch ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

