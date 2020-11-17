Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters

Data: KFF analysis of AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago (conducted Oct. 27-Nov. 3). ; Table: Axios Visuals

People who voted for President Trump didn't see the coronavirus as an urgent problem, according to exit polls, but President-elect Joe Biden's voters overwhelmingly did.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will face a massive public education challenge as it tries to get the whole country to treat the virus as a serious threat and, when the time comes, to get vaccinated.

By the numbers: About 60% of Biden voters, across every demographic group, said COVID-19 was a top issue, compared to barely more than 20% of Trump voters.

What’s next: It will be exceedingly difficult to get a handle on the pandemic as long as half the adult population — the folks who followed Trump — don't see it as a major issue.

  • People who don’t believe COVID-19 is a serious threat may also feel less compelled to get a vaccine.

Between the lines: Over decades of messaging about HIV testing and treatment in our Greater Than AIDS program, we have learned that there is no one-size-fits-all message.

  • Messages need to be targeted to be effective.
  • That means heavy use of digital media, not PSAs on television.
  • And messengers have to be credible, not just famous. An important challenge is to emphasize disproportionate impact on people of color without furthering stigma or marginalization.

The bottom line: In exit polls, far more Trump voters said they were motivated by the economy than by the pandemic. Part of Biden's challenge will be to persuade those voters that getting a handle on COVID-19 is the route to a stronger economy.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Iowa on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Arrow
Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Health

States enact new restrictions amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new record high of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
14 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Arrow