Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters

People who voted for President Trump didn't see the coronavirus as an urgent problem, according to exit polls, but President-elect Joe Biden's voters overwhelmingly did.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will face a massive public education challenge as it tries to get the whole country to treat the virus as a serious threat and, when the time comes, to get vaccinated.

By the numbers: About 60% of Biden voters, across every demographic group, said COVID-19 was a top issue, compared to barely more than 20% of Trump voters.

What’s next: It will be exceedingly difficult to get a handle on the pandemic as long as half the adult population — the folks who followed Trump — don't see it as a major issue.

People who don’t believe COVID-19 is a serious threat may also feel less compelled to get a vaccine.

Between the lines: Over decades of messaging about HIV testing and treatment in our Greater Than AIDS program, we have learned that there is no one-size-fits-all message.

Messages need to be targeted to be effective.

That means heavy use of digital media, not PSAs on television.

And messengers have to be credible, not just famous. An important challenge is to emphasize disproportionate impact on people of color without furthering stigma or marginalization.

The bottom line: In exit polls, far more Trump voters said they were motivated by the economy than by the pandemic. Part of Biden's challenge will be to persuade those voters that getting a handle on COVID-19 is the route to a stronger economy.

