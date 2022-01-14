Biden admin threatens to take back Arizona's COVID aid over anti-mask rules

Sign up for our daily briefing
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Biden administration warned Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) that it will take back the state's COVID-19 relief aid if it does not redesign programs that use the funding to discourage schools from mandating masks.
Driving the news: The state has two programs that are directed to schools and students. However, these programs take funding away from jurisdictions that have imposed mask requirements in schools, AP reports.
- One of the programs provides $163 million in funding to schools that do not require face coverings. Another one offers up to $7,000 for parents if their kid's school mandates masks, AP notes.
State of play: The Treasury Department sent a letter to Ducey saying that he has 60 days to redesign those programs in a way that meets the aid's intent, which is to help curb the pandemic, per the Washington Post.
- The department also said the administration will withhold future federal aid if no changes are implemented.
What they're saying: "By discouraging families and school districts from following this guidance, the conditions referenced above undermine efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," the Treasury Department's letter said, per AP.
- "Accordingly, these school programs as currently structured are ineligible uses of" the federal aid.
The other side: "This letter is the latest example of a President that is completely out of touch with the American people," Ducey said on Twitter.
- "When it comes to education, President Biden wants to continue focusing on masks. In Arizona, we’re going to focus on math and getting kids caught up after a year of learning loss," he added.
- "We will respond to this letter, and we will continue to focus on things that matter to Arizonans. President Biden should do the same."
Don't forget: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking in all schools, regardless of vaccination status.