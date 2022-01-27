U.S. reinstates policy requiring prisons to consider trans people's safety

The Biden administration has restored an Obama-era policy requiring federal prisons to consider safety when deciding where to house transgender people, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to the 19th Wednesday.

Why it matters: Former President Trump had rescinded the policy, forcing hundreds of trans inmates to live in confines based on their sex assigned at birth.

Details: The new BOP guidance states, "In deciding whether to assign a transgender or intersex inmate to a facility for male or female inmates … the agency shall consider on a case-by-case basis whether a placement would ensure the inmate’s health and safety, and whether the placement would present management or security problems."

In another section, it notes that in making housing unit and programming assignments, "a transgender or intersex inmate's own views with respect to his/her own safety must be given serious consideration."

The updated Transgender Offender Manual also requires prison staff to refer to trans people by their lived names and pronouns.

Roughly 1,300 transgender people are detained in federal prisons, according to the 19th.

Worth noting: The policy only applies to federal prisons, meaning trans people in state prisons remain vulnerable.