Biden briefly transfers power to Harris while he gets colonoscopy

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden briefly transfers power to Harris while he gets colonoscopy

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, according to the White House.

Why it matters: The move made Harris the first woman to hold presidential power in U.S. history.

  • Biden also received his first annual physical as president.
  • Biden transferred power to Harris at 10:10 a.m. and resumed his duties around 11:35 a.m., the White House said.

What they're saying: "Certainly today was another chapter in that history," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the brief transfer of power. "I think that will be noted for many women, young girls across the country."

Details: "As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," Psaki said in a statement.

  • "The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added.
  • Biden told reporters after leaving Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon that he "had a great physical and a great House of Representatives vote.”

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Harris pushes back

Vice President Harris speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she does not feel misused in her role and pushed back on claims that the White House has restricted her politically.

Driving the news: "We're getting things done, and we're doing it together," Harris told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview on "Good Morning America."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden: U.S. "considering" diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The United States is "considering" a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, President Biden told reporters on Thursday.

Why it matters: The president's remarks come amid a broader discussion of China's role as the host the Winter Games because of its record on human rights abuses.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew SolenderSarah Mucha
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes Biden's social spending bill

Nancy Pelosi: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats on Friday succeeded in their months-long quest to pass a behemoth social spending bill, but the legislation still needs to be hammered out by the Senate before it can become law.

Why it matters: The $1.75 trillion bill would tackle a host of Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate change and is a centerpiece of President Biden’s economic agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow