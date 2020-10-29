Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden pledges effort to reunite separated immigrant children with their families

In a new ad, Joe Biden pledges to sign an executive order to form a task force dedicated to finding the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the southern border.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is focusing on Latino voters just days before the election. The campaign had previously launched an ad focused on the family separations at the border called "Números."

  • Biden will be in Florida on Thursday while his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will go to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

The big picture: Trump tried to tie the family separation policy to Biden and the Obama administration in the second presidential debate, asking, "Who built the cages, Joe?" But children were rarely separated from parents at the border during the Bush and Obama presidencies.

  • "Their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, and now they cannot find over 500 of the sets of those parents, and those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go. It's criminal. It's criminal," Biden rebutted during the final presidential debate.

Shawna Chen
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden leads Latino voters in key battleground states

Biden supporters at a drive-in voter mobilization event in Florida. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump among Latino voters in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, with the narrowest margin in Florida, according to a collection of state polls conducted by Telemundo.

Why it matters: Hispanic voters are a critical bloc in this year's election. Experts say the group is vital to winning the race, and community organizers have aggressively engaged in get-out-the-vote campaigns for both candidates.

Alexi McCammond
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's closing ad campaign

Joe Biden attends a virtual town hall event with Oprah Winfrey at The Queen theater in Delaware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's team is spending tens of millions of dollars on a national digital ad campaign in the final days before Election Day — but highlighting a plethora of voters from Pennsylvania in particular, underscoring how critically important the state is.

Why it matters: Biden's team is betting that COVID-19 is on the ballot, and amplifying the stories of those affected by the pandemic with an emphasis on persuading voters in key battlegrounds to support the former VP.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Trump reaches for oily lifeline

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's campaign is making energy policy a prominent part of its closing swing state attacks against Joe Biden — especially in Pennsylvania, a state critical to Trump's reelection effort where he's trailing in the polls.

Driving the news: Trump's efforts include a new ad in Pennsylvania alleging that his Democratic presidential rival would crush the state's gas industry, and his campaign has aggressively deployed surrogates talking about energy in recent days.

