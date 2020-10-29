In a new ad, Joe Biden pledges to sign an executive order to form a task force dedicated to finding the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the southern border.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is focusing on Latino voters just days before the election. The campaign had previously launched an ad focused on the family separations at the border called "Números."

Biden will be in Florida on Thursday while his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will go to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

The big picture: Trump tried to tie the family separation policy to Biden and the Obama administration in the second presidential debate, asking, "Who built the cages, Joe?" But children were rarely separated from parents at the border during the Bush and Obama presidencies.