Biden talks climate in calls with foreign leaders

Ben Geman, author of Generate

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Climate change has been an immediate topic of discussion in President-elect Joe Biden's discussions this week with various heads of state.

Why it matters: It's an early sign of Biden's intent to stitch climate into his foreign policy posture. His plan includes more than simply rejoining the Paris agreement, but expanding diplomatic efforts more broadly.

Driving the news: Per Biden's transition team, his "congratulatory calls" on Tuesday with leaders of France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom all touched on climate (among a bunch of other topics).

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday that he and Biden spoke and are ready to "tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries — including climate change and COVID-19."

What they're saying: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, in its readout of the call, said he invited Biden to attend the major UN climate summit the U.K. is hosting next November.

  • It's meant to be a notable platform for nations to boost their efforts as the world is nowhere near on track to implement the steep, multi-decade emissions cuts envisioned by the Paris agreement.

Go deeper: More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Dave Lawler, author of World
22 hours ago - World

As Trump fights the transition in D.C., the world moves on to Biden

"Next." Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Governments around the world are preparing to work with President-elect Biden — but they still have to navigate what could be a bumpy final 10 weeks of President Trump.

Split screen: Around the time Biden was holding his first call as president-elect with a foreign leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was firing his secretary of defense, Mark Esper.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated Nov 9, 2020 - World

World leaders congratulate Biden on election victory

Biden and Merkel in 2013. Photo: Popow/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The leaders of America's closest allies aren't waiting for President Trump to concede. They're already offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Why it matters: The world is now preparing for a very different American administration.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 9, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden's climate plan will require creativity and persuasion

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's first remarks as president-elect Saturday claimed a mandate to act on climate. But making good will require tough lawyers, creativity, luck and persuasion.

The big picture: His new transition website puts climate among the four top priorities alongside COVID-19, the economy and racial justice.

