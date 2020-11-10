Biden talks climate in calls with foreign leaders

Climate change has been an immediate topic of discussion in President-elect Joe Biden's discussions this week with various heads of state.

Why it matters: It's an early sign of Biden's intent to stitch climate into his foreign policy posture. His plan includes more than simply rejoining the Paris agreement, but expanding diplomatic efforts more broadly.

Driving the news: Per Biden's transition team, his "congratulatory calls" on Tuesday with leaders of France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom all touched on climate (among a bunch of other topics).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday that he and Biden spoke and are ready to "tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries — including climate change and COVID-19."

What they're saying: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, in its readout of the call, said he invited Biden to attend the major UN climate summit the U.K. is hosting next November.

It's meant to be a notable platform for nations to boost their efforts as the world is nowhere near on track to implement the steep, multi-decade emissions cuts envisioned by the Paris agreement.

