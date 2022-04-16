Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders for special summit next month

President Biden will host a special summit with leaders of southeast Asian nations next month, the White House said Saturday.

Driving the news: Biden will host the 10 countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in D.C. on May 12 and 13 to "demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment" to the association, per the White House.

"It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"Our shared aspirations for the region will continue to underpin our common commitment to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient," she said.

The big picture: Biden in October participated in a summit with leaders of ASEAN, where he announced $102 million in initiatives to expand engagement on "COVID-19 recovery and health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth" and other areas, Psaki said.

The summit will also commemorate 45-years of U.S.-ASEAN relations, per Psaki.

