Data: Wood Mackenzie; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

We've written plenty about the big institutional and political headwinds facing Biden's agenda, so here's one of the tailwinds: falling prices for zero-carbon power tech.

Driving the news: A new analysis looking at one of them finds that utility-scale solar is already the cheapest form of new power generation in 16 states.

It's heading for that status nationwide by the late 2020s, the analysis from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie finds. "Faster technological advancement could even speed up the process," it concludes.

"[S]olar’s rapid ascent as the cheapest form of power generation comes at a time when federal support for solar capacity in the form of investment tax credits is winding down," it notes.

Why it matters: The report isn't about Biden's platform or U.S. politics. But it's worth noting that one of his more aggressive and challenging goals is 100% carbon-free power generation in the U.S. by 2035.

The big picture: Wood Mackenzie sees solar becoming the lowest-cost form of new generation in China, Canada and 14 other nations by 2030. Overall, it sees solar costs falling another 15%-25% over the next decade.

The intrigue: The report's cost decline estimates may be conservative. That estimate is "based solely on the technological improvements already in the early to mid-stage commercial pipeline and taking into account the likely phaseout of subsidies."