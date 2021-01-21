Sign up for our daily briefing

Falling solar prices give Biden a head start on zero-carbon goal

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Wood Mackenzie; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

We've written plenty about the big institutional and political headwinds facing Biden's agenda, so here's one of the tailwinds: falling prices for zero-carbon power tech.

Driving the news: A new analysis looking at one of them finds that utility-scale solar is already the cheapest form of new power generation in 16 states.

  • It's heading for that status nationwide by the late 2020s, the analysis from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie finds. "Faster technological advancement could even speed up the process," it concludes.
  • "[S]olar’s rapid ascent as the cheapest form of power generation comes at a time when federal support for solar capacity in the form of investment tax credits is winding down," it notes.

Why it matters: The report isn't about Biden's platform or U.S. politics. But it's worth noting that one of his more aggressive and challenging goals is 100% carbon-free power generation in the U.S. by 2035.

The big picture: Wood Mackenzie sees solar becoming the lowest-cost form of new generation in China, Canada and 14 other nations by 2030. Overall, it sees solar costs falling another 15%-25% over the next decade.

The intrigue: The report's cost decline estimates may be conservative. That estimate is "based solely on the technological improvements already in the early to mid-stage commercial pipeline and taking into account the likely phaseout of subsidies."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. State of play: New coronavirus cases down, but more bad news ahead.
  2. Politics: Biden set to immediately ramp up federal pandemic response with 10 executive actions — Scoop: Joe Biden's COVID-19 bubble.
  3. World: Biden will order U.S. to rejoin World Health OrganizationBiden to bring U.S. into global COVAX initiative for equitable vaccine access.
  4. Vaccine: Amazon offers to help Biden administration with COVID vaccine efforts.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

First glimpse of the Biden market

Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Investors made clear what companies they think will be winners and which will be losers in President Joe Biden's economy on Wednesday, selling out of gun makers, pot purveyors, private prison operators and payday lenders, and buying up gambling, gaming, beer stocks and Big Tech.

What happened: Private prison operator CoreCivic and private prison REIT Geo fell by 7.8% and 4.1%, respectively, while marijuana ETF MJ dropped 2% and payday lenders World Acceptance and EZCorp each fell by more than 1%.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden-Harris, Day 1: What mattered most

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive at the North Portico of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The Axios experts help you sort significance from symbolism. Here are the six Day 1 actions by President Biden that matter most.

Driving the news: Today, on his first full day, Biden translates his promise of a stronger federal response to the pandemic into action — starting with 10 executive orders and other directives, Caitlin Owens writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow