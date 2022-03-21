Biden warns Russia "exploring options" for cyberattacks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden on Monday reiterated warnings that the Russian government is "exploring options for potential cyberattacks."

The big picture: The Biden administration has previously warned that the Russian government may pursue malicious cyber activity in response to U.S. economic sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Biden urged the private sector to "harden your cyber defenses immediately," according to a White House statement.

"You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely," Biden said.

What they're saying: Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said Monday that federal agencies convened more than 100 companies last week to brief them on cyber threats and provide hands-on support.

Neuberger added that there is no evidence of any specific cyberattack that they are anticipating. But she said the U.S. has observed "preparatory activity," like scanning websites and looking for vulnerabilities.

"That is what we shared in a classified context with companies we thought might be affected," Neuberger said. "And then we're lifting up a broader awareness here in this warning."

Editor's note: This post was updated with quotes from U.S. official Anne Neuberger.