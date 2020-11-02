Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Former RNC communications director says he voted for Biden

Photos: Brendan Smialowski, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former RNC communications director Ryan Mahoney tweeted on Monday that he voted for Joe Biden.

The big picture: Mahoney served as communications director for two years during the Trump administration, from 2017 to 2019. He joins a slew of prominent Republicans who have publicly said they are voting Biden, or third-party or write-in candidates, rather than President Trump.

Alexi McCammond
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's high bar

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is built on two ambitious promises: Get the coronavirus under control, and get America back to normal.

The catch: Both will be enormously difficult to deliver.

Fadel Allassan
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Final NYT poll before election shows Biden leading in 4 key swing states

Photos: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has a lead over President Trump in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the last New York Times/Siena College poll before Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: Biden's apparent lead in a number of states, largely supported by voters who did not turn out in 2016, "appears to put him in a stronger position heading into Election Day than any presidential candidate since at least 2008," the Times' Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin write.

Stef W. KightSara Kehaulani Goo
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A decades-long blue wave

Reproduced from Center for American Progress; Chart: Axios Visuals. Note: Not all values add up to 100 due to rounding.

Young voters, projected to turn out overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, could provide a huge advantage for Democrats not just this for this election, but for decades to come.

Driving the news: Pollsters and political scientists have been poring over two new reports by the liberal Center for American Progress and the Harvard Institute of Politics this month that examine both the growing size and enthusiasm among the nation's youngest voters.

