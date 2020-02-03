Biden says he could still work with Republicans despite impeachment attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "TODAY" that the impeachment trial of President Trump hasn't "shaken" his faith that he will be able to work with "at least some" Republicans if he's elected president, adding: "I think you're going to see the world change with Trump gone."

Why it matters: Trump's legal team and a number of Republicans have sought to use the trial to scrutinize Hunter Biden's position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, arguing the the president had a legitimate reason to pressure Ukraine into investigate the Bidens.