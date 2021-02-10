Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Tuesday that President Biden's goal to reopen most schools means reopening over 50% of schools for "some teaching" in person "at least one day a week." But they wouldn't necessarily fully reopen.
Why it matters: The White House's shift in language suggests Biden's original timeline was not realistic, as infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci noted earlier this month.
The big picture: School closures are a "national emergency," Biden told CBS on Sunday.
- The president set aside $130 billion in aid for K-12 schools in his coronavirus relief package, aimed to provide protective equipment and improve ventilation, among other things.
- About 35% of U.S. students are attending school online in full, per Burbio, a company that tracks school district calendars. 40% are in districts that offer full-time in-person instruction.
- Digital divides, however, have worsened existing disparities.
- Districts have increasingly moved from all-virtual to partial or full in-person instruction in recent weeks, according to Burbio.
