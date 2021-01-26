Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden holds first phone call with Putin, raises Navalny arrest

Dave Lawler, author of World

Putin takes a call in 2017. Photo: Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

President Biden on Tuesday held his first call since taking office with Vladimir Putin, pressing the Russian president on the arrest of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the Russia-linked hack on U.S. government agencies.

The state of play: Biden also raised arms control, bounties allegedly placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, according to a White House readout. The statement said Biden and Putin agreed maintain "consistent communication," and that Biden stressed the U.S. would "act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies."

Why it matters: Biden is on course for a deeply adversarial relationship with Putin's Russia, but he'll also have to engage with him on critical issues — most urgently, the extension of the New START nuclear treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5.

The other side: The Kremlin quickly provided a readout of the call, stating that the two had discussed the final steps necessary to extend New START, which the statement said would be completed "in the coming days."

  • Biden and Putin also discussed Trump's withdrawal from another treaty, Open Skies, as well as the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and Russia's proposal to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council, per the readout.
  • "On the whole, the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States was of a businesslike and frank nature. It was agreed to maintain contacts," the statement concluded.
  • Between the lines: The Russian readout omitted Navalny, as well as the cyberattack and alleged bounties.

Worth noting: The Kremlin first requested the call last week, AP reports, and Biden agreed but wanted to speak first with allies in Europe and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Go deeper: Biden's Russia challenge.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Jan 25, 2021 - World

Biden's Russia challenge

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration has already proposed a five-year extension of the last treaty constraining the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals, announced an urgent investigation into a massive Russia-linked cyberattack, and demanded the release of Russia’s leading opposition figure, Alexey Navalny.

Why it matters: Those three steps in Biden's first week underscore the challenge he faces from Vladimir Putin — an authoritarian intent on weakening the U.S. and its alliances, with whom he’ll nonetheless have to engage on critical issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Jan 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Sullivan speaks with Israel's national security adviser for the first time

Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat U.S. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/Getty Images. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Photo: Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first contact between the Biden White House and Israeli prime minister's office. During the transition, the Biden team refrained from speaking to foreign governments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jan 25, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's narrow path to COVID relief

President Joe Biden has called his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package his top priority. To that end, he had a key bipartisan group of senators meet with White House officials yesterday. So what will it take to get a bipartisan COVID relief bill passed in Congress?

  • Plus, the biggest Russian national uprising facing Putin in 20 years.
  • And, a historic year for the Super Bowl.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow