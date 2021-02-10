Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Biden at the Pentagon, being introduced by Sec. Lloyd Austin. Photo;Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty
President Biden used a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday to announce a new department-wide task force to "chart a strong path forward on China-related matters."
Why it matters: Biden is emphasizing early in his tenure that China will be a top priority.
What he's saying: Biden said the task force would review U.S. "strategy and operation concepts, technology, force posture" and more to produce policy recommendations within a few months.
- He emphasized the importance of working with Congress and America's global partners to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific and put the U.S. in a strong position to compete with China.
- The task force will be led by Ely Ratner, a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is well-regarded by China security specialists on both sides of the aisle, according to the WSJ, which first broke the news of the task force.
Between the lines: Top Biden administration officials sound remarkably similar to their Trump-era predecessors when it comes to China, though they've criticized his go-it-alone approach to the issue.
The state of play: Virtually all of former President Trump's China policies remain in place for the time being, though the administration says it is reviewing the existing tariffs and other policies.