Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing the Biden administration's temporary COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

The big picture: OSHA said it made the decision to withdraw the mandate following the Supreme Court's decision blocking the rule.

OSHA does not have the power to "regulate public health more broadly," the court said. "Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category."

The agency added that it's "prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard."

Catch up fast: The administration's mandate, which was issued in November, said that companies with more than 100 workers must require their employees to either get vaccinated or tested every week.

What they're saying: The "Department of Labor’s [OSHA] is withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to coronavirus. The withdrawal is effective January 26, 2022," OSHA said in a statement.