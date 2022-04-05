Biden signs executive order to strengthen ACA with Obama's help

President Biden, with former President Obama standing by his side, signed an executive order on Tuesday directing federal agencies to find new ways to improve Medicare and Affordable Care Act coverage while lowering costs.

Why it matters: Obama was back in the White House for the first time in five years to commemorate signing of the Affordable Care Act, his signature policy achievement. Biden called it the "most consequential piece of legislation" since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965.

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier Tuesday that it is closing what is known as the "family glitch," which blocks people who receive health care through a family member’s work from being eligible for premium assistance on the ACA marketplaces.

What they're saying: Obama said that the ACA "secured the principle of universal healthcare, provided help immediately to families but it required us to continually build on it and make it better."

He praised Biden for his work on the American Rescue Plan, adding that it made the ACA "better."

Biden returned the compliments, welcoming Obama back to the White House and saying that it "feels like the good old days."

