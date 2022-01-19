Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden pick could become first Muslim woman to serve as federal judge

Oriana Gonzalez

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury. Photo courtesy of ACLU of Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday nominated Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to serve as federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Choudhury would become the first Muslim woman and the first Bangladeshi American to serve as a federal judge. She would be the second Muslim person to serve.

Background: Choudhury is the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. She has also worked with the ACLU in New York, according to a White House press release.

  • She graduated from the Yale Law School in 2006. She received her master's of public administration from Princeton University and her bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

The big picture: The latest round of nominees continues Biden's goal to diversify the American federal court system.

  • It also brings the president's total number of judicial nominees to 83, per USA Today.

Details: Choudhury is one of the eight judicial nominees Biden announced Wednesday. The other nominations include:

  • Arianna Freeman, who could become the first Black woman on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
  • Ana Isabel de Alba, who could be the first Latina to serve on the Eastern District of California and the second Hispanic judge actively serving on that court.
  • Nina Nin-Yuen Wang, who could be the second Asian-American person to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: The end of the Omicron wave is in sight — Transplants rebound from COVID lull.
  2. Vaccines: WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden to announce plan to distribute 400 million masks for free — Government website for free COVID tests launches early.
  4. World: WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement in sex abuse case

Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan and NFL football player, speaks at a press conference in Ann Arbor, Mich., in June 2021. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The University of Michigan on Wednesday reached a $490 million settlement with over a thousand survivors who allege that they were sexually assaulted by a former physician in the school's athletic department.

Driving the news: "It's been a long and challenging journey and these survivors have refused to remain silent," attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
5 hours ago - Technology

3D printing's next act: big metal objects

Chief Scientist Andy Bayramian makes modifications to the laser system on Seurat's 3D metal printer. Photo courtesy of Seurat Technologies.

A new metal 3D printing technology could revolutionize the way large industrial products like planes and cars are made, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of mass manufacturing.

Why it matters: 3D printing — also called additive manufacturing — has been used since the 1980s to make small plastic parts and prototypes. Metal printing is newer, and the challenge has been figuring out how to make things like large car parts faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow