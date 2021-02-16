Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden extends mortgage relief, moratorium on foreclosures

President Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration Tuesday announced it's extending the moratorium on home foreclosures and the enrollment window for mortgage forbearance through June.

Why it matters: Many Americans have struggled to make home payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs were set to expire in March. The actions are an extension of a program the Trump administration started in 2020.

  • The departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, and Agriculture will carry out the executive action, per the White House.
  • The new relief will provide up to six months of additional mortgage payment forbearance, in three-month increments, for borrowers who entered the program on or before June 30, 2020.

What they're saying: "Now, homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency," the White House wrote in a news release.

  • "Today’s action builds on steps the President took on Day One to extend foreclosure moratoriums for federally guaranteed mortgages."

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
4 hours ago - Health

How the winter surge changed COVID disparities

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The giant surge of coronavirus cases over the fall and winter hit white Americans disproportionately hard, narrowing the racial disparities in COVID deaths.

Yes, but: When age is factored in, Americans of color still have a significantly higher death rate than white Americans, meaning people of color are dying at younger ages.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow