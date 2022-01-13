Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals

Oriana Gonzalez

A military nurse cares for COVID-19 patients in a makeshift ICU in a medical center in Torrance, Calif. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday will announce a "surge" deployment of military medical personnel to support hospitals currently dealing with a spike of COVID-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, a White House official said.

Driving the news: Omicron's surge in cases has led to a "high number of total hospitalizations," and hospitals are having to treat "more and more patients in the midst of staffing challenges and faced with a highly transmissible virus that does not spare our health care workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

State of play: Starting next week, 1,000 military personnel will be sent to hospitals in six states — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

  • That is in addition to the over 800 military and other emergency personnel who have been deployed to 24 states since Thanksgiving, "including over 350 military doctors, nurses and medics helping staff hospitals," a White House official said.
  • Over 14,000 national guard members have also been activated in 49 states to support clinical care, testing and vaccination efforts.

Biden is also expected to make additional announcements on his administration's handling of the pandemic, per the New York Times.

Ivana Saric
15 hours ago - Health

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Noah Garfinkel
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders proposes "Masks for All"

Bernie Sanders wearing a mask in December of 2021 while speaking with media members. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would provide every person in the U.S. with three free N95 masks, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

Details: The Masks for All Act, first introduced in 2020, aims to improve access to high-filtration face masks by sending them to every person in the country, including people who are homeless, and those living in congregate settings like prison shelters or college dorms, per the bill summary.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Updated Jan 12, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C.-area hospitals say they’re stretched thin

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared public health emergencies to help hospitals better manage demand driven by a surge in COVID-19 cases, but hospital associations across the region say they’re still stretched thin.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency until Jan. 26, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospital visits, and medical staff shortages.

