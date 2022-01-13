Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals

President Biden on Thursday will announce a "surge" deployment of military medical personnel to support hospitals currently dealing with a spike of COVID-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, a White House official said.

Driving the news: Omicron's surge in cases has led to a "high number of total hospitalizations," and hospitals are having to treat "more and more patients in the midst of staffing challenges and faced with a highly transmissible virus that does not spare our health care workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

State of play: Starting next week, 1,000 military personnel will be sent to hospitals in six states — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

That is in addition to the over 800 military and other emergency personnel who have been deployed to 24 states since Thanksgiving, "including over 350 military doctors, nurses and medics helping staff hospitals," a White House official said.

Over 14,000 national guard members have also been activated in 49 states to support clinical care, testing and vaccination efforts.

Biden is also expected to make additional announcements on his administration's handling of the pandemic, per the New York Times.