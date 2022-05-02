Biden says he will meet with parents of American journalist Austin Tice

President Biden told reporters Monday that he will meet "today" with the parents of American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice.

Why it matters: Tice was abducted in Syria in 2012 and is one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages.

While the U.S. believes the Syrian government is responsible for Tice's fate, the regime of Bashar al-Assad has never acknowledged holding him.

What they're saying: Asked by CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe when he would be meeting with Tice's parents, Biden replied "today," but did not offer any further details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing Monday afternoon that the administration "went into action" on Sunday to try and set up a meeting with Tice's parents.

Psaki added that members of the National Security Council have met in-person several times with the Tice family over the past few months, including just last week.

"Obviously meeting with the President is an additional, and more significant, step in that regard," she added.

The big picture: During a visit to Israel last month, State Department hostage envoy Roger Carstens met with Israel's hostage team and asked them to assist with intelligence gathering and for new ideas on how to proceed with Tice's case.

Efforts to bring Tice home have yielded no progress. This August will mark 10 years since his kidnapping, and the U.S. government has made no recent updates as to where in Syria he might be or whether he is known to be alive, writes Axios' Barak Ravid.

Debra Tice, Tice's mother, told Axios in January that she believed the current moment presented the best opportunity in years to bring Austin home.

"I do believe that the United States needs to take notice that things are quickly changing in the Middle East, and that Syria's neighbors are very keen to have the conflict resolved. And getting Austin home would remove an obstacle for some of that progress," she said.

Go deeper: Austin Tice's mother hopes Biden discusses case with Qatar emir