Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Scoop: Biden taps new election money regulator

Lachlan Markay

Scenes from the Federal Election Commission headquarters located at 1050 First St. NE Friday Sept. 21, 2018. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call via Getty.

President Biden plans to nominate election law attorney Dara Lindenbaum to the Federal Election Commission, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The nomination gives Biden an opportunity to try to shape some U.S. election rules in the wake of Congress' failure to advance sweeping election reform.

  • Lindenbaum's pick comes on the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, which struck down a ban on corporate political spending.

What's happening: If confirmed, Lindenbaum, a Democrat, will replace FEC vice-chair Steven Walther, who has served on the commission since 2006.

  • Walther is an independent, but is generally seen as part of the FEC's Democratic bloc.
  • As a result, Lindenbaum likely will not alter the commission's 3-3 partisan split.
  • In a statement, Walther said he will continue serving until his replacement is confirmed.

Lindenbaum is a seasoned compliance attorney who works with political groups as well as nonprofits, according to her bio at the firm Sandler Reiff.

  • She previously worked on the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law's voting rights project.
  • Lindenbaum was also the general counsel for Stacey Abrams' 2018 gubernatorial campaign in Georgia.

What they're saying: "I have enjoyed working with my fellow Commissioners and despite numerous diverse points of view regarding the issues in front of us, it has been a pleasure to work together to find common ground whenever possible," Walther said in his statement.

The big picture: The FEC regulates federal campaign finance laws, which have received extensive attention since Citizens United and adjacent court rulings expanded the influence of high-dollar political donors.

  • The commission is notoriously fractious, and its 3-3 split — along with a four-vote requirement for most enforcement actions — has resulted in deadlock on many high-profile matters.
  • This week, the Senate blocked sweeping election reform legislation that would have significantly boosted the FEC's mandate and enforcement powers.

What we're watching: Walther is one of three FEC commissioners serving on expired terms, meaning Biden could continue to reshape the FEC before a potential Republican Senate takeover next year.

  • Democrat Ellen Weintraub has served on the FEC for nearly 20 years, including a stint as the panel's chair.
  • Republican Sean Cooksey was confirmed in 2020, but he took over a seat with a term that ran out last May.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers

President Biden speaking from Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 21. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal workers on Friday, citing the outcome of last week's Supreme Court ruling that nullified the administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

Why it matters: It's a blow to President Biden's efforts to increase the U.S.' vaccination rates, though much of the federal workforce has already been vaccinated against the virus.

Go deeper
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations, CDC finds — Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day — The pandemic-proof health care giant.
  2. Vaccines: The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen co-opts Reaganomics phrase for new Davos speech

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a speech this week. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. needs to focus on increasing its productive potential, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told world leaders Friday, calling for what she terms "modern supply side economics."

Why it matters: She co-opted a phrase traditionally used by political conservatives to describe low-tax and deregulatory policies — and framed the Biden administration's initiatives as the best path forward to achieve greater national prosperity.

Go deeper