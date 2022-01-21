President Biden plans to nominate election law attorney Dara Lindenbaum to the Federal Election Commission, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The nomination gives Biden an opportunity to try to shape some U.S. election rules in the wake of Congress' failure to advance sweeping election reform.

Lindenbaum's pick comes on the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, which struck down a ban on corporate political spending.

What's happening: If confirmed, Lindenbaum, a Democrat, will replace FEC vice-chair Steven Walther, who has served on the commission since 2006.

Walther is an independent, but is generally seen as part of the FEC's Democratic bloc.

As a result, Lindenbaum likely will not alter the commission's 3-3 partisan split.

In a statement, Walther said he will continue serving until his replacement is confirmed.

Lindenbaum is a seasoned compliance attorney who works with political groups as well as nonprofits, according to her bio at the firm Sandler Reiff.

She previously worked on the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law's voting rights project.

Lindenbaum was also the general counsel for Stacey Abrams' 2018 gubernatorial campaign in Georgia.

What they're saying: "I have enjoyed working with my fellow Commissioners and despite numerous diverse points of view regarding the issues in front of us, it has been a pleasure to work together to find common ground whenever possible," Walther said in his statement.

The big picture: The FEC regulates federal campaign finance laws, which have received extensive attention since Citizens United and adjacent court rulings expanded the influence of high-dollar political donors.

The commission is notoriously fractious, and its 3-3 split — along with a four-vote requirement for most enforcement actions — has resulted in deadlock on many high-profile matters.

This week, the Senate blocked sweeping election reform legislation that would have significantly boosted the FEC's mandate and enforcement powers.

What we're watching: Walther is one of three FEC commissioners serving on expired terms, meaning Biden could continue to reshape the FEC before a potential Republican Senate takeover next year.