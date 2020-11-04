Biden lawyer prematurely declares victory

Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel and current Biden campaign adviser, prematurely declared victory for Joe Biden during a press briefing on Wednesday, saying "we’re winning the election, we’ve won the election and we’re going to defend that election."

Why it matters: Neither Biden nor President Trump has yet secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.

AP has not projected the results in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin or Nevada.

The big picture: During the press conference, Bauer and Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon criticized Trump for falsely and prematurely claiming victory. However, Bauer shortly after claimed that Biden had won the election.

What he's saying: Bauer said that Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats" if he goes to the Supreme Court to stop votes from being counted.