Biden signs bill to preserve former Japanese American incarceration camp

The campsite in Granada, Colorado that imprisoned over 7,000 Japanese Americans during World War II is now a national historic site after President Biden signed the designation into law on Friday.

Why it matters: Friday's action moves ownership of the Amache grounds, currently managed by volunteers, to the National Park Service and guarantees that the stories of those who were incarcerated are honored and preserved for future generations.

Survivors, their descendants and advocates had campaigned for the protection for decades.

What they're saying: "Designating the Amache site as part of our National Parks system is a way to honor survivors and descendants of Camp Amache who continue to share their stories, help us learn about their experiences, and ensure we never repeat this painful chapter in our nation's history," the White House tweeted.