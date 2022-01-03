Biden offers $1 billion to small meat producers to fight inflation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Biden administration will offer $1 billion to help independent meat and poultry producers in its latest measure to fight inflation, the White House announced Monday.
Driving the news: The Biden administration has argued that large corporations and corporate monopolies are responsible for rapidly rising prices. It specifically blames four monopolists in the meat-processing industry for increasing meat prices.
- None of the four industry giants cited by the White House — Tyson, JBS, Marfrig and Seaboard — has made a major acquisition in the past few years, but each has a long history of inorganic growth.
What they're saying: "Over the last few decades, we’ve seen too many industries become dominated by a handful of large companies that control most of the business and most of the opportunities — raising prices and decreasing options for American families, while also squeezing out small businesses and entrepreneurs," the White House said.
- "Four large meat-packing companies control 85% of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54% of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70% of the market."
- "When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers — who make less — and consumers, who pay more."
The big picture: Current antitrust law, which hasn't changed much in any of our lifetimes, is mostly predicated on pricing concerns, Axios' Dan Primack writes. As such, regulators have typically cared more about horizontal mergers (where a company subsumes a competitor) than vertical mergers (where it buys a company in a different market).
- Politicians of both parties have been pushing for antitrust laws to be rewritten and enforcement to be creatively expanded. Particularly when it comes to big tech, where competition issues are often divorced from what consumers pay (at least directly).
- Biden's beef battle doesn't negate the adoption of broader antitrust policies, but does suggest that pricing will remain the cornerstone concern.
The other side: The Biden administration has been criticized by the North American Meat Institute, which says the government does not understand agricultural economics, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.
- Some economists, including Harvard's Larry Summers, say increases in demand won't create higher inflation in monopolistic industries than in competitive ones.
- But Summers also argued that competition helps reduce inflation because it makes it harder to raise prices.
State of play: President Biden's plan to support the meat and poultry supply chain includes $375 million in grants from the Department of Agriculture for independent processing plants.
- $275 million to provide loans and other support "to businesses at rates and on terms that increase access to long-term, affordable capital," the White House said.
- $100 million to train the meat and poultry workforce.
- $100 million to finance infrastructure needed by independent producers to "move their product throughout the supply chain."
- $100 million to help "small and very small processing plants keep up with unprecedented demand" by reducing inspection costs.
The funding will come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed into law in March.
What we're watching: Later this morning, the president will meet virtually with family and independent farmers and ranchers to discuss his administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry.
- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will also be in attendance.
Go deeper: Biden's monopoly gambit
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.