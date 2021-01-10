Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

Bowser at a press conference on Jan. 7. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

  • In its decision to permanently ban President Trump from its site, Twitter referenced apparent "plans for future armed protests" proliferating on and off the website, "including a proposed secondary attack on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."
  • Bowser also requested that the Department of Interior cancel all public gathering permits in D.C. Jan. 11–24, which she noted had been a repeated request since June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Bowser's request calls for allowing the U.S. Secret Service to lead security operations in designated areas surrounding the inauguration, including the U.S. Capitol and its grounds.

The bottom line: Washington, D.C., will already be under a state of emergency until 3pm on Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, which is expected to draw a smaller crowd than usual due to coronavirus restrictions.

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Bowser renews call for D.C. statehood after U.S. Capitol siege

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) this week renewed the call for Washington to become the nation's 51st state.

Why it matters: Democrats support D.C. statehood because it's likely to add two more senators from their party. Two turning points this week — the siege of the U.S. Capitol and Democrats new control of the Senate — have built momentum for the issue of D.C. statehood to come up at the start of the congressional session and President-elect Joe Biden's presidency.

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden Inaugural Committee reveals Google and Microsoft among donors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden Inaugural Committee published Saturday a list of donors that gave over $200 to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration events — with Boeing, Google, Microsoft, Verizon and Comcast among the big-name contributors.

The big picture: The committee didn't disclose the donation amounts. The Federal Election Commission requires it to do so within 90 days following Inauguration Day. The committee has asked people to stay away during inaugural festivities, which will feature a "virtual parade across America," due to the pandemic.

