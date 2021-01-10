Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

In its decision to permanently ban President Trump from its site, Twitter referenced apparent "plans for future armed protests" proliferating on and off the website, "including a proposed secondary attack on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."

Bowser also requested that the Department of Interior cancel all public gathering permits in D.C. Jan. 11–24, which she noted had been a repeated request since June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Bowser's request calls for allowing the U.S. Secret Service to lead security operations in designated areas surrounding the inauguration, including the U.S. Capitol and its grounds.

The bottom line: Washington, D.C., will already be under a state of emergency until 3pm on Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, which is expected to draw a smaller crowd than usual due to coronavirus restrictions.