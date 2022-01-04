Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden hungry to squelch food inflation

Nathan Bomey

President Biden holds a virtual meeting with farmers and ranchers. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.

Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

  • Biden’s disapproval rating reached a new high in a CNBC/Change Research poll released Tuesday, with 72% disapproving of his handling of the price of everyday items.

State of play: Biden accused the meat sector of “exploitation” and detailed plans to devote $1 billion to independent meat processors to boost competition.

  • The top four meat processors in beef, pork and poultry control 85%, 70% and 54% of their markets, respectively.
  • The price of meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 12.8% in the latest CPI report.

The other side: The Biden administration’s action reflects a “tired approach” that “continues to ignore the No. 1 challenge to meat and poultry production: labor shortages,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said in a statement.

Analysts say many factors — including shipping slowdowns, supply chain problems and increased demand — are driving up prices.

  • “Almost none of it has to do with concentration and market power issues,” Purdue University agricultural economist Jayson Lusk tells Axios.

Yes, but: The Justice Department last year accused the broiler-chicken industry of "price fixing, bid rigging and other anticompetitive conduct" as part of an ongoing investigation.

  • “I can see why the administration wants to scrutinize” the industry, CFRA Research food sector analyst Arun Sundaram tells Axios. But "the fallacy is attributing rising meat prices to a single factor.”

What we're watching: Food inflation is expected to remain at elevated levels in the first half of 2022, fueling further frustration among consumers.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 3, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden offers $1 billion to small meat producers to fight inflation

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Biden administration will offer $1 billion to help independent meat and poultry producers in its latest measure to fight inflation, the White House announced Monday.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has argued that large corporations and corporate monopolies are responsible for rapidly rising prices. It specifically blames four monopolists in the meat-processing industry for increasing meat prices.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Jan 3, 2022 - Economy & Business

Biden's monopoly gambit

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Monopolies cause inflation — so cracking down on monopolies will cause inflation to decline. That's the claim of the Biden administration, anyway.

Why it matters: It's very hard to find good-faith arguments on any side of this debate. But one thing is clear: The U.S. government is currently being broadly blamed for rapidly rising prices. If inflation does decline, for any reason, then it will surely claim credit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
15 hours ago - Health

The big-ticket drugs that have higher prices in 2022

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

Drug companies raised the prices on hundreds of medications on Jan. 1, with most prices up 5% to 6% on average.

Why it matters: The start of the new year is the most popular time for drug companies to hike prices, and even though high drug prices remain one of the biggest political health care issues, increases in 2022 are tracking in line with other recent years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow