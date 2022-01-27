Biden cautions against "resurgence of antisemitism" on Holocaust Remembrance Day

President Biden cautioned against ignoring history and warned against a "resurgence of antisemitism," saying "hate doesn’t go away; it only hides" in a statement honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The big picture: Biden invoked the recent Colleyville, Texas, synagogue standoff and the 2017 tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, as present-day reminders of antisemitism and the pressing need to "ensure that bigotry and hate receive no safe harbor, at home and around the world."

Biden will meet with Bronia Brandman, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, later on Thursday.

Six million Jews and millions of others were killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust. The Holocaust "gave rise to an entirely new vocabulary of evil," Biden said.

What he's saying: "We must teach accurately about the Holocaust and push back against attempts to ignore, deny, distort, and revise history—as we did this month, when the United States co-sponsored a UN resolution that charged the international community with combating Holocaust denial through education," Biden said.