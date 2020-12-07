Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Why Biden's HHS pick matters for climate change policy

Ben Geman, author of Generate

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biden said Monday he'll nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Health and Human Services secretary and announced several other health-related picks too.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign envisioned a substantial role for HHS in addressing the public health effects of global warming and pollution.

  • .Biden's campaign platform vowed to launch an "Office of Climate Change and Health Equity" at HHS.
  • It also calls for an HHS-led task force to "decrease risk of climate change to children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and the vulnerable."

What's new: The climate group Evergreen Action, which backs those proposals, last night also floated other ideas for how HHS under Becerra can play a "critical role in the national climate mobilization."

  • Their ideas include finding ways to "[s]trengthen the resilience of healthcare systems and supply chains in the face of climate impacts, including worsening disasters."
  • Another would be to prioritize National Institutes of Health grant funding for "research on the intersections of public health and climate change."

Go deeper: Here's who else is on Biden's health team

Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: Biden plans to announce his health team early next week, having already rolled out his picks for key national security and economic posts.

Top appointments (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

