New Biden-Harris transition website lists plans for 4 key issues

President-elect Joe Biden has released his new presidential transition website, where he outlined his plans to address four main issues: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

Why it matters: Even as President Trump continues to contest the election and push unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, the Biden team is moving forward as it faces a historic set of challenges.

COVID-19: Biden and Harris have a seven-point plan to address the coronavirus.

  1. Set up regular, reliable, and free testing for all Americans.
  2. Create a larger supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) made in the U.S.
  3. Provide guidance for how communities should navigate the pandemic by using a renewable fund for local governments and providing a “restart package” that would cover safe operation costs for small businesses.
  4. Invest $25 billion in a vaccine manufacturing and distribution plan.
  5. Protect older Americans and others at high risk by establishing a COVID-19 "racial and ethnic disparities task force" and creating a nationwide pandemic dashboard that's updated in real-time.
  6. Restore the nation's relationship with the World Health Organization and bring back the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, originally established by the Obama-Biden administration.
  7. Implement mask mandates by working with local authorities.

Economic recovery: The transition team says its "ultimate goal" is to mobilize American manufacturing and innovation and build a modern infrastructure for clean energy. Biden wants to reopen the economy by controlling the pandemic first, providing aid to local governments to prevent more workers from getting laid off, and extending COVID crisis unemployment insurance.

Racial equity: The Biden-Harris administration wants to provide equity in business, pass police reform legislation, and reduce the prison population.

  • The plan is to strengthen the Federal Reserve’s focus on racial economic gaps, promote diversity in leadership (especially in federal agencies), improve access to affordable housing, boost retirement security and financial wealth for minorities, and address longstanding inequities in agriculture.
  • Police reform: Biden wants to ban chokeholds, stop the transfer of weapons of war to police forces and create a national police oversight commission.
  • Prison population: Ensure fair sentences, offer second chances based on the belief that system should be focused on redemption and rehabilitation, and support survivors of violence.

Climate change: The new administration wants to make large investments in ...

  • Infrastructure: Rebuild roads, water systems and electricity grids as well as develop systems for clean air and water.
  • Auto industry: Develop domestic auto supply chains and infrastructure.
  • Transit: Provide every city with 100,000 or more residents with zero-emissions public transportation options — ranging installing rail networks and improving existing transit lines to implementing options for pedestrians and bicyclists.
  • Power sector: Achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.
  • Buildings: Upgrade 4 million buildings and weatherize 2 million homes.
  • Housing: Construct 1.5 million sustainable homes and housing units.
  • Innovation: Reduce the cost for critical clean energy technologies and rapidly commercialize them. These technologies include battery storage, building materials, renewable hydrogen, and advanced nuclear.
  • Agriculture and conservation: Plug abandoned oil and natural gas wells and reclaim abandoned coal, hardrock, and uranium mines.
  • Environmental justice: Ensure that environmental justice is a key consideration in where, how, and with whom we build.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
29 mins ago - World

Trump administration plans "flood" of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Patrick Semansky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the ten weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, two Israeli sources briefed on the effort told me.

Why it matters: The Trump administration believes such a “flood” of sanctions will increase pressure on the Iranians and make it harder for the Biden administration to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the Israeli sources told me.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner advises Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A source close to Jared Kushner said he has advised President Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election. A second source close to Kushner confirmed he had not advised Trump to concede.

Behind the scenes: The second source said some awkward conversations were happening in the president’s orbit and that almost everyone had by now accepted reality: that Trump has lost the election. But Trump is still insisting — falsely — that he won the election, and he has several advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, egging on what most in his orbit consider a futile legal fight.