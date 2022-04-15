Skip to main content
Biden and Harris release 2021 tax returns

Erin Doherty
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk back to the Oval Office after delivering remarks
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk back to the Oval Office on April 11. Photo: Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earned $610,702 in 2021, according to their tax returns released on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the second year in a row that Biden released his tax returns —after former President Trump refused to do so throughout his presidency.

Driving the news: The Bidens paid $150,439 in federal income tax and had an effective federal income tax rate of 24.6% in 2021, per their returns.

  • They also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities, with the largest contribution of $5,000 going to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their 2021 tax returns on Friday, showing they earned about $1.65 million, paying a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

  • Harris and Emhoff paid $523,371 in federal income tax.

