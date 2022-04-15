Biden and Harris release 2021 tax returns

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earned $610,702 in 2021, according to their tax returns released on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the second year in a row that Biden released his tax returns —after former President Trump refused to do so throughout his presidency.

Driving the news: The Bidens paid $150,439 in federal income tax and had an effective federal income tax rate of 24.6% in 2021, per their returns.

They also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities, with the largest contribution of $5,000 going to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their 2021 tax returns on Friday, showing they earned about $1.65 million, paying a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Harris and Emhoff paid $523,371 in federal income tax.

Go deeper ... Joe Biden releases his 2020 tax return