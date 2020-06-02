16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: George Floyd's last words are "a wake-up call for our nation"

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del. on June 1, 2020. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will call George Floyd’s dying words “a wake-up call for our nation,” and criticize President Trump’s decision to unleash tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the White House, in a civil rights speech from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Biden in the address will seek to draw a sharp contrast between himself and Trump, whose first remarks addressing nationwide unrest Monday highlighted law and order, extreme demonstrations of militarized “strength” and other blustery threats.

What he's saying: Floyd's dying words, “I can’t breathe,”  are still "echoing across this nation," Biden says.  

  • "They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk," Biden says. 
  • "They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities."
  • "It’s a wake-up call for our nation," Biden says. "For all of us."

Shortly before Trump's address Monday, law enforcement officials used physical force and tear gas on peaceful protestors to clear Lafayette Park, north of the White House, so that Trump could walk to a historic church that was damaged by fire on Sunday, to "pay respects."

  • "[W]e can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle."
  • "I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate."
  • "I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain."

Morning Consult data from this past weekend shows Biden leading Trump by double digits on trust in addressing police reform and racial inequalities.

  • Biden leads Trump on addressing racial inequalities (47% to 30%) and police reform (44% to 32%).
  • Biden’s advantage over Trump on addressing racial inequalities carried across black voters (56 percentage points), college-educated whites and suburban women (26 percentage points) and voters over 65 years old (10 percentage points).

Of note: Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, holds its primary today.

  • Then-candidate Barack Obama gave his important 2008 speech on race in Philadelphia 

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Biden-Trump split screen

Photos via Getty Images: Jim Watson/AFP (L); Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency (R)

The differences between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump are plain as day as the two respond to recent protests.

Why it matters: Americans are seeing firsthand how each presidential nominee responds to a national crisis happening during a global pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The alarm over climate financial risk gets louder because of coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic underscores why market regulators, companies and investors should do a better job planning for climate risks to the financial system, a pair of reports finds.

Driving the news: The International Monetary Fund said projected increases in the frequency and severity of natural disasters are a potential threat that investors probably aren't weighing enough.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
28 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's first major public worker walkout

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Disgruntled Facebook employees, upset for days over the company's decision not to take down what they saw as calls for violence from President Trump, made their grievances public on Monday, with reportedly hundreds of workers staging a virtual walkout.

Why it matters: Facebook staffers have pushed back against controversial management choices in the past, but they've never before made public their dissent en masse. The protest suggests that the company — already battered by privacy scandals and political tensions — could be beginning to lose at least some of its workforce's trust.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow