Biden: George Floyd's last words are "a wake-up call for our nation"

Joe Biden will call George Floyd’s dying words “a wake-up call for our nation,” and criticize President Trump’s decision to unleash tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the White House, in a civil rights speech from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Biden in the address will seek to draw a sharp contrast between himself and Trump, whose first remarks addressing nationwide unrest Monday highlighted law and order, extreme demonstrations of militarized “strength” and other blustery threats.

What he's saying: Floyd's dying words, “I can’t breathe,” are still "echoing across this nation," Biden says.

"They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk," Biden says.

"They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities."

"It’s a wake-up call for our nation," Biden says. "For all of us."

Shortly before Trump's address Monday, law enforcement officials used physical force and tear gas on peaceful protestors to clear Lafayette Park, north of the White House, so that Trump could walk to a historic church that was damaged by fire on Sunday, to "pay respects."

"[W]e can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle."

"I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate."

"I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain."

Morning Consult data from this past weekend shows Biden leading Trump by double digits on trust in addressing police reform and racial inequalities.

Biden leads Trump on addressing racial inequalities (47% to 30%) and police reform (44% to 32%).

Biden’s advantage over Trump on addressing racial inequalities carried across black voters (56 percentage points), college-educated whites and suburban women (26 percentage points) and voters over 65 years old (10 percentage points).

Of note: Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, holds its primary today.