Biden's big immigration challenges

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Policy and demographics reporter Stef Kight joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to discuss the immigration challenges President Biden faces and how his policies are playing out at the U.S. southern border and among his critics.

Go deeper

Stephen Totilo
31 mins ago - Technology

Inside Ubisoft's unprecedented "exodus" of developers

Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Screenshot: Ubisoft/Axios

Colleagues across Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft have names for the procession of developers who have departed over the past 18 months: "the great exodus" and "the cut artery."

Driving the news: The wave of resignations impacting scores of industries has come for the video game sector this year as well, and it's been felt acutely at the massive Ubisoft.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.

Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us — Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron — Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow