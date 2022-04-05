Biden nominates first woman to lead U.S. military branch

President Biden has nominated Admiral Linda Fagan to be the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Senate Commerce Committee said Tuesday.

Why it matters: If confirmed, Fagan will become the first woman to lead a U.S. military branch.

While running for president, both Biden and then-candidate Kamala Harris signed a pledge to ensure at least 50% of their Senate-confirmed national security positions would be women.

The big picture: Fagan is currently the Coast Guard's second-in-command as vice commandant, a position she has served in since June 2021.

Her promotion to vice commandant last year made her the first female four-star admiral in Coast Guard history.

Fagan would replace Admiral Karl Schultz, who is set to retire next month, per USNI News and Politico.

What they're saying: "Within the Coast Guard and across the Department of Homeland Security, Adm. Fagan is admired as a role model of the utmost integrity, and her historic nomination is sure to inspire the next generation of women who are considering careers in military service," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement, USNI News reported.