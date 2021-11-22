Sign up for our daily briefing

What to watch in the Fed's new era

President Biden with Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard at a press conference Monday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

There's a new era at the Fed: Jerome Powell will keep the top job, Lael Brainard will step up as No. 2 — with more fresh faces set to come.

Why it matters: Prices are rising at the fastest pace in 30 years with millions still out of work. What Biden's Fed picks do may be felt by everyday Americans.

Here's what to watch:

Inflation-jobs tango: Acting to tamp down inflation could test Powell and Brainard's top pursuit: a labor market so strong even marginalized workers reap the benefits.

Climate change: The Fed has stepped up considerations about the risks climate change poses to the economy — a charge largely led by Brainard.

  • Environmentalists see Powell as too slow to act on climate, but they're enthusiastic about Brainard's elevation, according to Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman.

Wall Street's rules: Some were loosened under the Fed's last bank cop. A nominee for that post (vacant since October), which helps shape policies for financial regulation, is weeks away.

  • Biden is facing pressure to put up someone who's tough on regulations. Brainard was not shy about wanting more requirements.
  • Taken together, it's a sign that top decision-makers will be tilted to a stronger hand.

Courtenay Brown
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden taps Jerome Powell for another term at the Fed

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Biden said today he will renominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term — as market-watchers widely anticipated.

Why it matters: The decision caps a long stretch of uncertainty about who would steer the nation's most influential economic body. The Fed is front and center as the country faces prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
29 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

