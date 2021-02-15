Biden reopens federal health insurance marketplace for 3 months

President Joe Biden reopened the federal health insurance marketplace on Monday for three months, citing the importance of access to health care when more than 1 out of every 12 Americans has been infected with the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Nearly 15 million Americans are uninsured at the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

By the numers: Per Axios' Caitlin Owens, of the 15 million people eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, 4 million are eligible for a free high-deductible plan, 4.9 million would qualify for a subsidized plan and 6 million wouldn't qualify for any subsidy.

