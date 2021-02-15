Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden reopens federal health insurance marketplace for 3 months

Biden on the White House lawn on Feb. 12. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden reopened the federal health insurance marketplace on Monday for three months, citing the importance of access to health care when more than 1 out of every 12 Americans has been infected with the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Nearly 15 million Americans are uninsured at the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

By the numers: Per Axios' Caitlin Owens, of the 15 million people eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, 4 million are eligible for a free high-deductible plan, 4.9 million would qualify for a subsidized plan and 6 million wouldn't qualify for any subsidy.

Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts
How It Happened

Trump's Last Stand Part V: Where It Ends

In this episode of How It Happened: Trump's Last Stand, national political correspondent Jonathan Swan tracks the unfolding of the Capitol insurrection on January 6, revealing what happened in the Senate and at the White House — and what it means.

  • Swan brings listeners into the secure room where senators sheltered in place, heard remarks from both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, and deliberated how to resume the vote certification process.
  • Swan also reports on the reaction inside the Trump administration, where officials were rapidly resigning, and the ones who remained were strenuously pressuring the president to discourage and disavow the mob of his supporters.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Audio takes off during the pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The mass adoption of wireless headphones and smart devices, combined with people being home all day and not in public spaces, has created a boom for audio — and every big media and tech company is scrambling to claim a piece of it.

Why it matters: The audio boom is milestone for accessibility and a boon to content creators, but it also presents new challenges for content moderation.

Margaret Talev
3 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Fauci: Americans shouldn't let down their guard about virus variants

President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tells "Axios on HBO" that despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, emerging variants could pose a "stumbling block" and Americans shouldn't become complacent.

Driving the news: The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also shared his thoughts on contemplating his own mortality, working with Biden, and talking to teachers about returning to school before everyone's been vaccinated.

