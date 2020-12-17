Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump's Turkey sanctions could give Erdoğan and Biden a clean slate

Dave Lawler, author of World

Biden and Erdoğan in 2016. Photo: Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty

President Trump’s imposition of long-awaited sanctions on Turkey this week over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system illustrates the fragile state of a critical relationship — but it may also allow President-elect Joe Biden to start fresh with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Why it matters: Erdoğan raged against the sanctions, which target Turkey’s defense procurement agency and the agency’s leaders, as a “hostile attack” from a NATO ally. Trump had resisted pressure to impose them, but Congress forced his hand.

The big picture: While Erdoğan maintained a strong personal relationship with Trump over the last four years, many others in Washington were growing increasingly concerned by his muscular regional policies and warming ties with Russia.

  • Enter Biden. His promises to revitalize multilateralism and prioritize relations with countries that “share our democratic values” — not to mention his skewering of Trump for embracing “all the thugs in the world” — pose very different challenges for Erdoğan.
  • The two also have a history. As vice president in 2014, Biden called Erdoğan an "autocrat" and said he would support the opposition's efforts to defeat him. (Biden later issued an official apology).

What to watch: Soner Cagaptay, a fellow at the Washington Institute and author of "Erdoğan’s Empire," expects Erdoğan to open with a charm offensive.

  • The Turkish president is a “shapeshifter” who “becomes what every U.S. president wants to see in their Turkish counterpart” — in Biden’s case, an “internationalist, reformer, healer.”
  • “He wants to reverse this narrative of free-falling ties,” Cagaptay says, because it’s damaging for Turkey’s struggling economy and leads others to question whether the U.S. military really stands behind Turkey.

Biden has incentives of his own to patch things up. Turkey could play the role of either facilitator or spoiler in two of Biden’s top foreign policy focuses: Iran and Russia.

  • And while Biden will include human rights and democracy in the relationship, Cagaptay says, Erdoğan will attempt to placate him, perhaps by releasing some political prisoners.

Yes, but: This will be a deeply complicated relationship, and it could quickly turn contentious.

  • Russia, which has massive geopolitical and economic leverage over Turkey, wants to expand the U.S.-Turkey divide. Moscow could pressure Ankara to switch the S-400 system on. That would provoke both the U.S. and NATO, which views the Russian system as a threat.
  • Erdoğan would likely choose a fight with Biden over one with Putin, Cagaptay says. He’s already involved in squabbles with the EU over immigration and gas exploration that could also pull in the Biden administration.
  • Further crackdowns by Erdoğan on the political opposition would also generate backlash.

The bottom line: “Erdoğan’s relations with U.S. presidents start well,” Cagaptay says. “They never end well.”

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Cedric Richmond during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the incoming White House senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for 14 days, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement on Thursday.

What they're saying: "Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect. President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," per a statement from transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

