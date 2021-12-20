Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards

Traffic entering Atlanta on Dec. 4. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.

Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.

By the numbers: The new rules will require passenger vehicles to travel an average of 55 miles per gallon of gasoline by 2026.

  • The EPA said this new standard will prevent around 3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which it said is equivalent to more than half the total U.S. CO2 emissions in 2019.
  • The rules will go into effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ben Geman: The standards through the middle of the decade have been a long and winding saga. Former President Obama initially set them, but they were then weakened by former President Trump.

  • Now Biden is restoring that effort with regulations that exceed the Obama-era plan and is signaling that he wants to go much further in subsequent years.

What they're saying: “The final rule for light duty vehicles reflect core principles of this Administration: We followed the science, we listened to stakeholders, and we are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet — and save families money at the same time,” EPA chief Michael Regan said in a statement.

  • “We applaud the EPA for listening to the public and the climate science and acting swiftly to strengthen the federal clean car standards, our nation’s most powerful tool to slash emissions,” Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz said in a statement.

The big picture: President Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires the federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050.

  • As part of the order, the government will be required to stop buying gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Go deeper: How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Dec 19, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The climate policy effects of Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) decision Sunday to oppose President Biden's signature climate and social policy legislation imperils the administration's climate goals.

Why it matters: The package contained more than $300 billion in tax incentives for electric vehicles, clean energy deployment and other measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation was considered integral to achieving U.S. climate targets under the Paris Agreement.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us — Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron — Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot

Former President Trump revealed on Monday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Why it matters: Trump was vaccinated at the White House in January. But he has often downplayed the pandemic and delivered mixed signals on the shot, despite the fact that Trump-supporting communities tend to have markedly lower vaccination rates.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

