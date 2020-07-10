Biden features energy R&D in economic push

Joe Biden is making it increasingly clear that he'll push for a large increase in energy research, development and demonstration funding if he wins the White House.

Driving the news: The economic proposals Biden unveiled yesterday include $300 billion over four years for investments in R&D and "breakthrough" tech — and one of the focus areas is energy.

Plus, part of Biden's $400 billion "buy American" proposal yesterday says the administration would "commit to purchasing tens of billions of dollars of clean vehicles and products to support the expansion of clean energy generation capacity, ensuring we are on the forefront of the clean energy export markets of the future."

Flashback: The campaign already had called for spending $400 billon over 10 years on clean energy R&D and innovation.

What's next: The campaign is expected to unveil other new provisions in its climate and energy plans in the near future.

