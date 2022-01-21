Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) filed a lawsuit Friday against the Biden administration for ordering the state to stop allocating federal COVID relief funds to schools that don't comply with public health recommendations such as masking, the Arizona Republic reports.

Why it matters: The Treasury Department said last week that the state would have to pay back the money if Ducey does not redesignate the $173 million programs to ensure they don't "undermine efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19."

What he's saying: In the complaint, Ducey argues that Treasury overstepped in making its final rule, which prohibits Ducey's program from qualifying for funding.