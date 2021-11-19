Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden replaces DeJoy allies on Postal Service board

Ron Bloom. Photo: Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Friday announced his nominees to replace two members — and allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — of the USPS board of governors.

Why it matters: Biden is replacing Ron Bloom, a Democrat, and John Barger, a Republican, with Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan. If confirmed by the Senate, Tangherlini's appointment could give liberals the necessary votes to remove DeJoy as chief, who can only be removed via by the governing board, per the Washington Post.

  • While a Democrat, Bloom was a supporter of DeJoy's policies to slow down mail delivery and raise prices, the Post notes.

Context: The governing board consists of nine members, "and no more than five governors may be from the same party," per the White House.

  • At the moment, the board is comprised of four Democrats, four Republicans and one independent.

Background: Tangherlini served as the head of the General Services Administration during the Obama administration, and he will replace Bloom. Kan, a Republican and Barger's replacement, served as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and under secretary at the Department of Transportation.

What they're saying: "The Postal Service congratulates Derek Kan and Daniel Tangherlini on their nominations by the President to serve as Governors on the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service. We wish them well as they proceed through the United States Senate confirmation process," USPS said in a statement to Axios.

  • "We thank Chairman Ron Bloom and Governor John Barger for their steady leadership and dedicated service to the Postal Service and the American people. We are grateful for their contributions to the development of the Postal Service’s Delivering for America 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence, and look forward to continuing to work with them as they serve out their terms."

The big picture: Earlier this month, the USPS reported a net loss of $4.9 billion for the 2021 budget year, which was nearly half the agency's net loss in 2020, recorded at $9.2 billion.

  • The USPS generated operating revenue of $77 billion in 2021, up to $3.9 billion or 5.3% from 2020.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Rittenhouse verdict: "the jury has spoken"

President Biden. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, saying that while it "will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."

What he's saying: "I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy," Biden said, adding that federal authorities had been in contact with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) "to prepare for any outcome."

