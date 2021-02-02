Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies

Coordinator of COVID-19 response and counselor to President Biden Jeff Zients. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to about 6,500 pharmacies across the U.S. beginning Feb. 11, the White House said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Local, national and supermarket pharmacies have an existing customer base, user portals and other established resources when it comes to mass flu and shingles immunization protocols. The federal government hopes this will expand access and speed up the vaccination process.

Yes, but: The demand for vaccine in these new channels is expected to far outweigh the supply, COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a press briefing Tuesday.

The state of play: The million doses are in addition to the 10.5 million doses that are scheduled to go to states, and other jurisdictions.

  • Eventually the federal government wants to reach 40,000 pharmacies to provide vaccinations.

The big picture: The U.S. government on Jan. 12 started to encourage states to open up vaccination eligibility to those 65 and older, and those 16 and older with certain medical conditions — or a third of the U.S. population.

What they're saying: "Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy," Zients said.

  • "People should first make sure they meet their state's eligibility requirements for vaccinations and then check availability on their local pharmacy's website. Equity is at the core of how the centers for disease control is working with states to select pharmacy partners for this first phase," he added.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line — Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  6. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - World

Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown

A local resident takes a picture of the bushfire and Perth city center on her phone on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

A massive uncontained bushfire has destroyed at least 30 homes in the Perth Hills, Western Australia, officials told the Australian Broadcasting corporation Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per state Premier Mark McGowan, "Right now WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies — a dangerous fire emergency and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency." He said there are "threats to lives and homes" from the wildfire.

Ursula Perano
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

