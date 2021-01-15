A crisis is a terrible thing to waste — and President-elect Joe Biden, emboldened by Democratic Senate victories in Georgia, signaled in his speech Thursday night he has no intention of wasting this one.

Why it matters: The president-elect rolled out a $1.9 trillion package headlined for its coronavirus relief but including billions in spending for cybersecurity, transit, wages, health care and other progressive programs.

What they're saying: Trumpian economist Stephen Moore calls it "a $2 trillion wish list of social programs that the left has been trying to advance for 30 years."

He's correct in that, although Moore's wrong when he adds that "almost none of this has anything to do with the health emergency."

Public health is a centerpiece of the plan, with $160 billion earmarked for a broad range of programs, including coronavirus vaccination, testing, therapeutics, contact tracing, personal protective equipment and much more.

The overview: This bill is overwhelmingly about spending rather than taxes, although there are extensions to the child-care tax credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and some health-care related credits.

Notably, it includes no "pay-fors." Biden is not seeking to raise anybody's taxes to pay for this.

Wages, however, are in there: The proposal includes a federal $15 minimum wage, and abolishes the lower minimum wage for people earning tips. It also includes 14 weeks of paid sick and family and medical leave.

get $170 billion and $20 billion respectively, after being largely left out of President Trump's stimulus bills. Spending on cyber-health is included, with $9 billion going toward beefing up the Cyber Security and Information Security Agency following the devastating Russian hack.

with $9 billion going toward beefing up the Cyber Security and Information Security Agency following the devastating Russian hack. All told, the package is an implicit rebuke of the Trump administration and its otiose attitude toward pandemic response.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic has created a K-shaped economic recovery. This proposal attempts to target the Americans worst hit by the crisis, including $400 per week in unemployment benefits extended through September. Eviction and foreclosure moratoriums will also be extended that far.

Racial justice features prominently. Billions of dollars are earmarked for underserved populations, including health services on tribal lands.

The bottom line: This proposal is about more than topping off the $600 stimulus checks Americans have already received with $1,400 more. It represents an unabashedly progressive agenda, centered on a strong and growing federal government.